On Wednesday, March 8, law enforcement arrested a man and a woman after a car chase down Byler Road. Both the Moulton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrests.
While on patrol, Moulton Officer Larkin Heaton saw a Volkswagen Passat with an expired license plate. Heaton pulled over the vehicle on Byler Road near AL-Highway 157. It seemed to be a routine traffic stop.
Officer Tim Owens arrived to assist. Cpt. Russell Graham and LC VICE agents were in the area, so they also stopped to back up Heaton. While Heaton checked the status of the driver’s license, Graham and a VICE agent spoke to the occupants. They were identified as Robert Drane and Gayla Ingle, the passenger. Both were Hartselle residents.
As Graham and the LC agent talked to the occupants, Drane put the vehicle in gear and accelerated away from the scene. As he drove away from the officers, Drane’s vehicle came close to hitting a VICE agent.
Drane sped west on Byler Road with law enforcement in pursuit. When he reached the Byler/Moulton Danville Road intersection, Drane drove through the stop sign before turning into Fieldstone Apartments.
Law enforcement witnessed Ingle throwing material out the window. The vehicle traveled through the parking lot and attempted to return to Byler Road, but the car was blocked by Heaton and Owens.
Boxed in, the occupants exited the vehicle. They were quickly detained.
Law enforcement retrieved the material Ingle threw out of the vehicle. They found syringes, plastic bags, and a dull, purple substance. The same type of substance was discovered among the male’s personal belongings. Officers field-tested the substance; it was fentanyl.
The found substances combined to weigh over two and a half grams. One gram of the illegal narcotic is considered trafficking weight.
Drane and Ingle were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
In a department press release, Chief Craig Knight warned of the danger fentanyl and similar drugs pose to the public.
“These suspects threw this highly dangerous narcotic in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” said Knight. “If law enforcement had not been aware that this had been thrown out, the results could have been devastating.
“Someone could have mistaken the drug for an odd colored rock or even a piece of candy. If someone had picked up the substance, it could have been absorbed through the skin or a small child could have tried to eat it, thinking it was candy. If that had happened, the results could and probably would be fatal.”
Knight urged the community to be cautious.
“Sadly, we live in an age [where] if you see something that you are unsure of – no matter where you are – it is best left alone,” said Knight. “Always let law enforcement check on something that you believe is dangerous or illegal.”
The chief thanked his officers for their diligence. He also thanked LC VICE for their assistance in cleaning up drug use in the area.
“As was reported several months ago, we are trying to provide more presence in that area due to complaints of illegal activity,” said Knight. “We are proud to have the Lawrence County Sheriff’s [Office] to be a part of that.”
