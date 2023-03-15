“A Night for Our Wonderfuls” brings joy to Ingalls Harbor

An artic dream filled the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Friday night. Before a brightly lit castle, a seated crowd watched 37 unique high school students have their moment in the spotlight. Teachers and staff walked with each waving student as the crowd welcomed them to “Winter Wonderland, a Night for Our Wonderfuls.”
Over 318 parents and guests gathered to see their students eat and dance at the county’s annual special needs prom. After lead outs, students and guests spent the next four hours enjoying a night to remember.
The prom returned as a “Frozen” themed celebration, and the school system’s special education department spared no effort to create a magical atmosphere. Dalton Ray, Devin McGuyer, and Cade Serment constructed a 60 foot by 27 foot castle wall, painted white and decorated with soft lighting. Volunteers hung strands of snowflakes and lights across the pavilion’s ceiling and placed frosted trees around the room. Even Olaf attended, along with his friends.
“We had Anya, and Elsa, and Olaf, and Christof,” said Donna Flannagan, special education director for the Lawrence County school system. “We had all the ‘Frozen’ characters.”
To complete the “Frozen” feel, a synthetic ice rink was installed.
“Every year we try to have something that’s big,” said Flannagan. “Last year we had the carousel… This year we had the ice skating rink.”
According to Flannagan, the prom’s participants wore special shoes with extra traction in place of ice skates.
“So they didn’t slip as easily,” said Flannagan. “But if you put the ice skates on, it was no different than regular ice.
“They enjoyed that ice skating rink so much. They didn’t want to leave.”
Flannagan called the event, “A big night for Lawrence County.”
“It’s just a night for everyone to come celebrate these kids,” said Flannagan.
Preparation for the prom has been ongoing since last year. As the event neared, organizers and volunteers worked countless hours to ensure the pavilion was ready.
“We decorated all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, all day Friday,” said Flannagan. “We got home about 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It’s a stressful, hard-working event, but it’s so, so worth it once you see those kids.”
Students from across the county volunteered to set up, clean up, or dress up for the event. East Lawrence High School ambassadors worked to decorate the pavilion prior to Friday night. Once it ended, members of the Lawrence County High football team helped take down decorations and deconstruct the castle. They were joined by the Harmony Baptist Church youth group.
“The clean up is rough,” said Flannagan. “Because everything has to come down.”
By itself, the castle took around three hours to deconstruct and load for transport. Flannagan plans to repurpose it into a pirate ship for next year’s prom.
Tuxedos, dresses, and the like were free to participants. Parents helped pay for the food. This year, the prom cost approximately $20,000. Unlike other programs, it is entirely supported by fundraisers and donations.
“This is strictly fundraiser and donors,” said Flannagan. “We’re so blessed that we have a large group of people who will donate to us. And every year they come through and make it happen.
“We just have a lot of community support, and we couldn’t do it without it.”
Despite the challenging – and at times arduous – effort required to organize the yearly prom, the students’ joy is a worthy reward.
“At the end of the day, if it makes the kids happy, that’s all that matters,” said Flannagan.
“I always laugh and say our prom is the only prom that you’ll go to that kids are dancing on the first dance and they’re dancing on the last dance.”
