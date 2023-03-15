“A Night for Our Wonderfuls” brings joy to Ingalls Harbor

The castle took over a month for school system maintenance workers to construct.

An artic dream filled the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion on Friday night. Before a brightly lit castle, a seated crowd watched 37 unique high school students have their moment in the spotlight. Teachers and staff walked with each waving student as the crowd welcomed them to “Winter Wonderland, a Night for Our Wonderfuls.” 

 Over 318 parents and guests gathered to see their students eat and dance at the county’s annual special needs prom. After lead outs, students and guests spent the next four hours enjoying a night to remember.

