Lawrence County 4-H awards students in March contests

More than 130 students and 4-H members turned out for the Lawrence County 4-H Competitive Events Day, which was held in person for the first time this year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lawrence County Competitive Events Day was a great success, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin. “Due to COVID-19, the Lawrence County 4-H program has not been able to have a face-to-face Competitive Events Day since 2019,” she said, explaining that the competition is held annually to award active 4-H members for their participation throughout the club year.
This year, the Lawrence County competitive event, held on March 23 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, gave 4-H students the opportunity to choose from over 20 competition projects, according to 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent Melinda Smith. Those projects included a graphic design competition, photography contest, storytelling and communication competitions, interior design, woodworking and gardening competitions, and several other projects.
Smith said students were required to complete a minimum of one project to participate, but students could participate in a maximum of three projects.
“It takes a village to raise a child, well I believe it takes a community to pull off a successful event,” Smith said. “Without the Lawrence County School System providing transportation for youth in school to attend, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for providing the facility, and without the help of teachers, parents, volunteers and financial donors, this event would not have been a success.”
Many of the competitive events had participants across four age categories—the Junior division consisted of students ages 9 to 11, the Intermediate level for ages 12 and 13, Senior I level for ages 14 and 15, and the Senior II level for students ages 16 to 18. The following is a list of events and first, second and third place winners in each age category:
The $15 Challenge
• First place winners: Carolyn Norwood (Jr Division), Bailee Campbell (Int), Maddie Long (Sr I), Makenzie Alexander (Sr II)
• Second place: Zailyn Williamson (Jr), Zella Williamson (Int), Corey Naylor (Sr II)
• Third place: Rachel Darnell (Jr), Haley Dumas (Int)
--
Graphic Design
• First place: Brody Hodges (Sr I), Kalyn Nelson (Sr II)
--
Blocks Rock
• First place: Rebekah-Lynn Jozwiak (Jr), Sydney Setzer (Int)
• Second place: Ryder Alred (Jr), Colton Naylor (Int)
• Third place: Addison Doty (Jr), Winston Godbee (Int)
--
Chef 4-H
• First place: Jamie Ware (Jr), Gus Smith (Int), Makenzie Alexander (Sr II)
• Second place: Bailee Campbell and Colton Naylor (tie; Int), Cooper Naylor (Sr II)
• Third place: Maria Gonzalez (Int)
--
Extreme Birdhouse
• First place: Peyton Williams (Jr), Gracie Mitchell (Int)
• Second place: Harper Green (Jr), Grant Newman (Int)
• Third place: Konner Capelton (Jr), Aydin Aguirre (Int)
--
Freestyle Demonstration
• First place: Hannah Keenum (Jr), Anna McClusky & Trent Dumas (Int), Kalyn Nelson (Sr II)
• Second place: Hudson Young (Jr)
• Third place: Livi Calhoun (Jr)
--
Freestyle Showcase
• First place: Pruitt Woods (Jr), Makenna Runager (Int), Stella McDonald (Sr I), Katie Jett (Sr II)
• Second place: Nella Layman (Jr), Logan Moreland (Int), Corey Naylor (Sr II)
• Third place: Destiney Shields (Int)
--
Growing an Edible Garden • First place: Micah Gillespie (Jr)
--
Have I Got a Story
• First place: Addie Cross (Jr), Makenna Runager (Int), Josie Rae Jones (Sr II)
• Second place: Samantha Rice (Jr), Logan Moreland (Int), Cooper Naylor (Sr II)
--
Interior Design
• First place: Maddie Long (Sr I)
--
Photography: The World I See
• First place: Max Boyll (Jr), Pruitt Layman (Int), Brady Hodges (Sr I), Kaden Terry (Sr II)
• Second place: Pruitt Woods (Jr), Winston Godbee (Int), Rusty Casper (Sr I), Cooper Naylor (Sr II)
• Third place: Raylan Letson (Jr), Taylor Mooney (Int), Kalyn Nelson (Sr II)
--
Photography: The World I Imagine
• First place: Carson Dutton (Jr), Harley Whitaker (Int), Rusty Casper (Sr I), Katie Jett (Sr II)
• Second place: Zailyn Willamson (Jr), Kaden Terry (Sr II)
• Third place: Hunter Mears (Jr)
--
Speak Up Alabama
• First place: Jentzen Starr (Jr), Garrison Davis (Int), Chase Rose (Sr II)
• Second place: Rylan Harville (Jr)
• Third place: Hunter Mears (Jr)
--
What Wood You Build
• First place: Charlie Long (Jr), Gage Nelson (Int)
• Second place: Mason Hodges (Int)
• Third place: Arie Mink (Int)
--
Art of Container Gardening
• First place: Corey Naylor (Sr II)
--
4-H Bake Off
• First place: Alivia Chamness (Jr), Pruitt Layman (Int), Brantlee Strange (Sr I), Maggie McAbee (Sr II)
• Second place: Avery Dutton (Jr), Lydia Gordon (Int), Makenzie Alexander (Sr II)
• Third place: Jaden Grigsby (Jr), Carly Smith (Int)
--
Lawn Tractor
• First place: Cade Kerby (Jr), Gus Smith (Int)
• Second place: Charles Mears (Jr), Gage Nelson (Int)
• Third place: Jacob Newell (Jr), Jason Scott (Int)
Junior and Intermediate first place winners will advance on to the Regional competition, which will be held in Hamilton, Marion County, in June, according to Shanklin. Senior I and II division winners will advance on to State Congress, which will be held at the 4-H Center in Columbia, Shelby County, she said.
Winning students who placed first, second and third in each competitive event will be given monetary award thanks to donations from the United Way of Lawrence County and other donors, Shanklin added. Awards of $15 will be given to first place winners, second place winners will receive $10, and third place winners will receive $5, she said.
“The cash awards will be given out during a drop-in event on May 10,” Shanklin said.
In addition to the competition projects, 4-H students attending the event also participated in six educational stations, which ranged in topics from science and math to physical fitness, environmental and wildlife education, and health and nutrition.
Speakers at each station included Athens State University AMSTI specialists Kristi Heath and Carla McPeters, Regional Extension Agent Allyson Shabel, SNAP-ED Agent Jennifer Palmer, Urban Regional Agent Shanetria Orr, and 2021 Miss Rodeo USA Kylee Campbell.
“Thanks to the help of dozens of judges the competition aspect of the Event was seamless,” Marsha Terry, 4-H Program assistant, said. She said volunteers from the Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Committee also assisted in the Judges Hospitality Room and served lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.