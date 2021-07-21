Town Creek man arrested on perjury and drug charges

A Town Creek man was arrested last week for perjury after allegedly giving false or misleading testimony during a pardons and parole hearing on June 30, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Brandon Kyle Jones, 31, of Creekview Apartments in Town Creek, is charged with first-degree perjury, a Class C felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, Jones was arrested for the possession charges following the June 30 hearing for Lawrence County inmate Ashley Garrett, who had been arrested on June 7 for driving under the influence, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“During the hearing, Mr. Garrett contacted (Jones) to testify on his behalf,” the report states. “After being placed under oath, Mr. Jones testified that the Methamphetamine and some of the drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle that Mr. Garrett was operating belonged to him, and that Mr. Garrett had no knowledge of the items being inside the vehicle.”
Moulton officer Tim Owens, who was present for the June 30 hearing, conducted further investigation into the offense and testimony and found evidence that Jones had given false information under oath, according to the report.
After an additional warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on the perjury charge, Moulton police officers assisted by Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett located Jones at Creekview Apartments, where he was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
Jones was later released on bonds totaling $4,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.