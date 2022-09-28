The 2022-2023 Class of Youth Leadership Lawrence held their first session on Thursday, September 22 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Donna Shanklin, Marsha Terry and Melinda Smith, and the Lawrence County Extension Office coordinated and sponsored the event. This year’s YLL class are, front row: Kyndell West, Abbigail Grubbs, Mattie Rae Gillespie, Jesy Lovelady, Lili Bolan, Samantha Pearson, Bailey Woods, Jada Appleton. Back row: Gabe Hall, Brady Hodges, Caden Norwood, Parker Frost, Zane Keenum, Eli long. Not pictured is Chloe Welborn.
featured
Youth Leadership Lawrence holds first session
-
- Updated
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Jesse Owens Classic set for this weekend
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- Lawrence County wins at Warrior Invitational
- Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
- LouAllen announces candidacy
- Alabama Extension to offer diabetes education event in Town Creek
- Secretary of State issues guidance on straight party and write-in voting
- Steve Oliver, Kenny “Frog” Johnson bring local flavor to new TV series Alabama Shine
Most Popular
Articles
- Steve Oliver, Kenny “Frog” Johnson bring local flavor to new TV series Alabama Shine
- Hatton bounces back with homecoming win over East Lawrence
- Gordon kicks Lawrence County to OT win
- The Mystery of the Saudi Sand
- Harvest Festival returns to Moulton square this Saturday
- 2-year-old boy hit by SUV, seriously injured in Moulton
- Music as a career and a labor of love; the teachers
- Iron Rail Arena hosting multiple events this week
- Lawrence physician dies of COVID complications at age 54
- Saving Our Stories continues/The legend of Aunt Jenny Brooks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.