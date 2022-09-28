Youth Leadership Lawrence holds first session

The 2022-2023 Class of Youth Leadership Lawrence held their first session on Thursday, September 22 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.  Donna Shanklin, Marsha Terry and Melinda Smith, and the Lawrence County Extension Office coordinated and sponsored the event. This year’s YLL class are, front row: Kyndell West, Abbigail Grubbs, Mattie Rae Gillespie, Jesy Lovelady, Lili Bolan, Samantha Pearson, Bailey Woods, Jada Appleton. Back row: Gabe Hall, Brady Hodges, Caden Norwood, Parker Frost, Zane Keenum, Eli long.  Not pictured is Chloe Welborn.

