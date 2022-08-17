The conversation turned sour in a Moulton Council meeting Monday night after the mayor announced a purchase agreement between the city’s water department and West Lawrence Water Cooperative is ending soon.
Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson fears the terminated agreement will ultimately lead to closing the city water treatment plant and end the utility’s operations, but Mayor Roger Weatherwax said he does not believe it will come to that.
Monday night, Weatherwax told council members WLWC plans to pull out of a monthly 30-million-gallon sale in favor of purchasing water from West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority.
According to city records, WLWC, based in Mt. Hope, began purchasing treated water from Moulton in 1988. Weatherwax said the contract is renewed every couple of years or so as rates increase due to rising costs in providing the service.
WLWC Board Chairman Wendell Mitchell confirmed the board’s decision on Tuesday and cited a stalled joint-project plan and poor water quality for seven months as reasons for abandoning the purchase agreement.
According to the agreement, WLWC purchases a minimum of 20 million gallons each month at a rate of $1.19 per 1,000 gallons for the first 5 million gallons. The next 25 million gallons are sold at $1.90 per 1,000 gallons, not to exceed 35 million gallons. Weatherwax said the city earns around $50,000 each month depending on sales.
Johnson said the purchase accounts for a third of his department’s income, a number the mayor doesn’t dispute.
“The quick math tells us we’re going to have to triple our income to make up for that revenue loss, and how are we going to do that without hiking up customer’s water bills,” Johnson said. “My concern is with our 3200 customers.”
Johnson argued that minimum rates would have to be raised to $50 or $60 to account for a $700,000 annual loss in revenue for a plant with $2 million budget.
“I’m sorry I’m upset, but I am. The citizens are going to suffer because bad decisions have been made,” Johnson said in the meeting.
Weatherwax said the situation isn’t that dire. He said he plans to meet with Alabama Rural Water Association to explore other options. “All utilities need to be self-supporting,” he added. “We adjust rates every year at 4% to cover cost of living increases.”
Moulton cannot supply WLWC’s rising demand
According to Johnson, Moulton’s existing water treatment plant, built in 1969, needs mounting upgrades and repairs to increase distribution. Meanwhile, Mitchell says growth in the co-op’s service area—which extends from Mt. Hope into Franklin County towards Russellville—is driving a greater need for more treated water than Moulton can produce.
In the last year, WLWC’s customer base has grown from 4,900 customers to 5,100, and the board expects that growth to continue, Mitchell said. He added that chicken farmers leading the area’s industry need more water to construct and operate more chicken houses.
“We’ve got to supply those companies with what they need… We need more water today,” Mitchell said, adding that WMEL can provide more water and more readily than Moulton.
“West Morgan has the capability to sell us 6 million gallons a day, which is more than we need, but we do need more than we are getting right now,” he said.
The only thing standing in the way of that purchase is a distribution pipe extending from the WMEL plant to the West Lawrence Co-op. Mitchell said that issue can be resolved within two years, and the co-op cannot wait any longer for upgrades to launch at the Moulton plant.
He and Johnson said discussions began in 2018 to construct a new water treatment plant capable of selling WLWC more water than the current agreed upon amount.
“We’ve been working on this for three years, and they’ve been dragging their feet,” Mitchell said, adding that officials have projected a five-year completion date once the city is ready to move forward with the project.
Weatherwax attended a WLWC board meeting earlier this month with Moulton Council members Cassandra Lee and Brent White to further discuss the project and plans to seek grant funding through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
On Tuesday, Mitchell said the proposal to move forward with the project comes too late. “(The project) has completely stalled out. Now they want to move forward, but it’s too late,” he said.
Johnson accuses the mayor of thwarting progress on the project and said Weatherwax has refused to meet with WLWC board members to set plans in motion. He also said the mayor attempted to terminate the contract with WLWC in December.
White said the council has been left out of discussions on upgrading the plant, and said he received a call from a WLWC Board member in January alleging that the mayor told the board the city would not be selling the co-op any more water.
“That was not said by me,” Weatherwax said in the Monday night council meeting.
“At the very least, a very big lack of communication in all this is going to affect our citizens,” White said. He said he hopes the city will have other options to explore with WLWC, which might include holding the co-op to the current contract or amending the amount of water purchased each month.
Weatherwax said the purchase agreement between the city and WLWC was extended in October of 2020 until Jan. 1, 2037. He and Mitchell said the agreement will be terminated before that time but expect sales to continue until the distribution pipe to WMEL is completed.
Mitchell said discussions with the West Morgan-East Lawrence Co-op are just beginning. He said the WLWC board anticipates a pipeline to be built in about a year-and-a-half or two years.
He said WLWC is seeking funding through ADEM for the project, and if approved, expects grant awards sometime in November. From that point, he said it could take a year for construction materials to come in and another six months to complete the project.
He said the co-op may be open to purchasing some water from Moulton once the pipeline is finished but added that most of the purchased water would come from WMEL.
Taste and odor another factor
Mitchell said taste and odor issues lasting from November to June generated numerous complaints from the co-op’s customers, and the low-quality water was another driving factor in WLWC’s decision to explore other purchase options.
“They have not furnished us with good quality water,” he said. “We know things happen, but this should’ve been resolved much sooner.”
Johnson said his department was taking steps to address foul-tasting water resulting from algae growth in the city’s water source. Some council members have argued that Johnson’s termination in March this year impeded those efforts.
Weatherwax suspended Johnson on March 9 after the supervisor was accused of verbally harassing another city employee. Johnson received a termination letter on March 25 that accused him of seven other violations from insubordination to attendance misreporting and misconduct.
White, Lee and District 1 Council member Joyce Jeffreys vocalized their disapproval of Johnson’s termination, adding that the council was not consulted before actions against the superintendent were taken.
On May 6, the city’s personnel board unanimously ruled to reinstate Johnson and granted him backpay for wages lost during his termination. At that time, the three council members said Johnson’s absence for almost three months hindered the department from resolving ongoing taste and odor issues.
“We’ve got such an issue with the water,” Jeffreys said in May. “We need (Johnson) back. He’s the one qualified to know—he’s had special training, and he has more experience than any other individual in the department.”
Also in May, Moulton Water Department chief operator Stanley Nichols said the utility began treating the city lake with copper sulfate—a move he called a short-term fix for the taste and odor nuisance.
He and Johnson have both said updates at the water treatment plant would not only improve water distribution, but also permanently resolve any future taste and odor occurrence from the presence of algae or other organic matter.
Following his reinstatement, Johnson said his department began exploring the installation of a reverse osmosis filtration system that would improve the quality of water. In June, he told council members the move was possible under the joint project plan with West Lawrence Water Cooperative.
Weatherwax said a new plant with a reverse osmosis system could cost upwards from $16 million, not including the cost to replace outdated water lines installed the same year the plant was built.
Reverse osmosis filtration systems remove microscopic contaminants by pushing water under high pressure through semi-permeable membranes. WMEL began operating its state-of-the-art reverse osmosis system in May of 2021.
Johnson said his department will have to consider other options in upgrading its facility after losing its biggest customer. He said his department and the mayor will meet Thursday with the engineering firm Kelly Group of Tuscumbia and the Alabama Rural Water Association.
