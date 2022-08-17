The conversation turned sour in a Moulton Council meeting Monday night after the mayor announced a purchase agreement between the city’s water department and West Lawrence Water Cooperative is ending soon.

Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson fears the terminated agreement will ultimately lead to closing the city water treatment plant and end the utility’s operations, but Mayor Roger Weatherwax said he does not believe it will come to that. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.