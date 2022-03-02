North Courtland honors 5 war veterans at close of Black History Month

North Courtland concluded Black History Month celebrations on Saturday by honoring a family of local veterans—five Miller brothers who each served in the Vietnam War at the end of the 1960s.
James, John, Thomas, Leo and Willie Miller, all of Decatur, took turns serving in the Vietnam War from 1966 until 1971.
North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans, Sr., said the town also honored and recognized local resident Della Mae Ashford, who turned 94 on Monday.
“The town is blessed to honor these brothers… For all five to serve and then make it back home—their family must’ve really been praying to God to bring them home,” Evans said. “We’re honored to be able to celebrate the Miller brothers, and the town is so thankful they could also make it down to celebrate the life of Ms. Della Mae.”
James, John and Thomas Miller enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. and each served a year from 1966 to 1968, respectively. Willie and Leo Miller were drafted into the U.S. Army, with Willie serving in Vietnam in 1969 and Leo serving in 1970.
“We were surprised with beautiful plaques,” John Miller said. “Although we never received anything like this from our hometown of Decatur, we feel blessed for the recognition in North Courtland.”
Miller also attributed he and his brothers’ safe homecomings in the late 1960s to the faith of their mother.
“We had a praying mother,” he said. “We have to give God all the honor and glory, and we must credit him for allowing all of us to come back safely.”
Miller, who worked for 32 years at International Paper in Courtland, also expressed thanks to Mayor Evans and the North Courtland Council for their recognition.
