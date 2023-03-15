Recaptured Lawrence inmate also charged with escape in 2019

Bolan

The Lawrence County Jail inmate who was captured in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday after escaping Saturday had previously been charged with third-degree escape in 2019 after failing to return from a work-release job while in the jail.

Adam Christopher Bolan, 45, and a female accomplice were arrested Tuesday during a morning traffic stop in Knoxville. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office plans to extradite Bolan back to Lawrence County. 

