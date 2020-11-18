Moulton Head Start is seeking partners and donations for its Be the Light 2020 Holiday project this December.
Moulton Head Start, which serves 46 Lawrence County families, aims to share vital fire safety information, equipment and assistance with low income families in their service area, Center Assistant Director Carolyn Brackin Orr said.
The learning center is collecting donations, which include light bulbs in packs of four, smoke detectors, power surge protectors, flashlights, lamps and utility assistance. Orr said the center is only able to accept newly-purchased items and asks that batteries be included with smoke detector and flashlight donations.
She said donations can be delivered to the Moulton Head Start campus, located at 979 Rosenwald Street, during the learning center’s operating hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“When items have been collected, we will, on Monday, Dec. 14, select winners from our income eligible families by random drawing,” said Orr.
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama employees are not eligible to participate in this project, according to Moulton Head Start. Those interested in partnering for the project should call 256-303-7343, or email Carolyn.orr@capna.org.
