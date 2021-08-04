The City of Moulton has appointed Brian Phillips as the new chief of Moulton Fire and Rescue Department. Phillips has served as the city’s interim chief since July 8 when former Chief Ryan Jolly resigned.
Phillips said recruiting more volunteers and growing the department’s public relations are among his top goals for the department moving forward.
“I want to see the department continue to grow,” he said Monday following the council’s decision.
Phillips, who was introduced to fire service through a cadet and explorer program in Decatur while he was still in high school, said Moulton Fire’s participation in a similar cadet program with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will be a first step in recruiting young volunteers and firefighters.
“We’ll be talking with students to let them know about the explorer program. We hope to recruit more volunteers this way and get more student interest by maintaining a presence in the schools,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the department is also exploring the option of holding an open house and public safety day with the Moulton Police Department. Though no date has been set, the plan would allow local residents an opportunity to tour the police and fire stations and meet the departments’ firefighters and police officers.
Phillips came on board with the Moulton Fire Department 18 years ago. He has served as assistant chief for the past three years and served as captain in the years before.
“I want to thank the mayor and council for putting their trust in me,” Phillips said. “Being able to serve the citizens of Moulton means a lot to me. It’s an honor.”
Phillips came recommended by District 1 Council member Joyce Jeffreys, who said former Chief Jolly also recommended Phillips for the position. The council had accepted one other application for the role from within the fire department.
“We’re fortunate to have such good employees to choose from, but in this case, I believe Mr. Phillip’s experience in the department and his experience as interim chief speak for itself. I think he’s the right man for the job,” Jeffreys said.
District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee agreed and said Phillip’s demonstrated his skill and dedication to the Moulton department during his time as acting chief.
Council members approved the recommendation 4-0 during a regular council meeting Monday night. District 5 Council member Brent White was not present.
Moulton City Council will hold a work session to discuss the 2022 fiscal year budget on Monday, August 9, at 5 p.m. Phillips will be sworn into office at the next regular council meeting, which is set for Monday, August 16, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.