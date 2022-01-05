The new year begins with a snow day in North Alabama

Lawrence County residents were among those in North Alabama to wake up to blankets of snow on Monday morning after severe weather on Saturday ushered in cooler temperatures for the Tennessee Valley.
The snowy precipitation brought Moulton, Lawrence and Morgan counties between 2 and 4.5 inches, while parts of Limestone County received up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Much of the accumulation stayed on the ground Monday morning, melting away by Tuesday as temperatures began to creep into the upper 40s and low 50s. More snow and less ice meant fair travel conditions for those in the area throughout Monday and Tuesday, though county offices and public services were delayed or canceled on Monday.
Lawrence Commissioners announced public transit routes and meal services through senior nutrition centers resumed Tuesday after being closed the day before due to the threat of slick travel conditions.
On Monday, the county courthouse and county offices also delayed opening until 10 a.m., and solid waste pickups were delayed for two hours.
Power outages were also reported in the area early Monday. According to local utility authorities, about 350 households in Lawrence and Morgan counties were without power after trees and limbs fell on power lines.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. spokesman Michael Cornelison said parts of northern Morgan County and scattered areas of Lawrence County had power outages still affecting about 45 customers at 11 a.m. Monday.
“About 1:30 a.m. (Monday), we had as many as 1,200 customers out but by 2 a.m. most were back on,” he said. “Most of it was caused by limbs falling on power lines and tripping a breaker. We were fortunate. It appears most of the bad weather went north of us.”
NWS Meteorologist Shelly Amin said a mixture of rain and snow is forecast for Thursday.
“The precipitation won’t be anything like we saw last night,” she said. “It will be gone by Thursday night.”
While temperatures began to heat up towards the middle of the week, NWS said temperatures would drop again into the mid-teens behind the winter system expected to move in Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected from the wintry system on Thursday, NWS said.
