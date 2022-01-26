LC Sheriff: 2 teens responsible for church vandalism

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified two juveniles responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to a local church last week.
Sanders said the two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, broke into New Antioch Church on County Road 217 during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 21.
The two broke windows, televisions, copy machines and audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves and damaged furniture and other items, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
The teenagers, whose identities are not being released at this time, also admitted to stealing a wheelchair from the church building, the report said.
Sanders said the two teens face charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property.
Sanders said tips the department received from the public was “a major factor in apprehension of the persons responsible for this crime.”
“Tips were reported to the New Antioch Church and to the Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s report states. “Investigators working with Lawrence County School Resource Officers were able to use video evidence obtained from the church to match up with a list of names provided by the tips to identify the juveniles.”
As of Tuesday, both teens had been turned over to the Juvenile Probation Office, according to the report.
