An annual holiday drive for local seniors is still accepting donations for the effort, according to project host, the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG).
Through the first week of December, NARCOG is accepting packages of adult socks, monetary donations, and gift cards for its annual Socks fo Seniors project.
“These donations will be given to homebound seniors and seniors who are in need who live in Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties,” NARCOG Outreach Coordinator Justin Graves said.
He said donations may be delivered to the NARCOG office at 216 Jackson Street SE in Decatur.
For more information, call 256-355-4515, or email justin.graves@adss.alabama.gov.
