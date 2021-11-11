An annual Veterans Parade honoring the U.S. military and local veterans will begin in downtown Moulton at 6 p.m.
The parade route will begin at the Moulton Lions Club on School Street and continue through downtown, according to organizers. Lineup for participants begins at 3:30 p.m.
Proceeds from parade registration will be donated to the American Legion Post 25, which supports and donates to local veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.