Waldrep briefs Rotary

Chris Waldrep, director of Lawrence County’s Emergency Management Agency, visited the Rotary Club on Thursday, March 2. He briefed them on the county’s recent severe weather and on an upcoming radar addition that will help keep residents safe.
Waldrep has served the county for over two decades, first with the sheriff’s office and now with EMA.
On Wednesday night, March 1, Waldrep and EMA staff worked until around 11:30 p.m. to monitor storm activity.
“We had some pretty stiff storms that started out really strong in Mississippi, and as they crossed over they started to dissipate, and all of a sudden they hit that unstable air right below us,” said Waldrep.
He warned about Friday’s expected weather, saying residents had a window of activity in the morning. Nevertheless, Waldrep hoped the storms wouldn’t be as bad as some expected.
“We’re hoping that the rain has cooled down, the atmosphere has cooled down the surface temperatures,” said Waldrep. “So maybe it won’t be as big of an event as further south.”
His expectations proved prophetic. Friday’s storm, though extremely severe, lasted approximately 10 minutes and caused minimal damage. The winds after the storm did leave residents without power, knock down several trees, and cause some structure damage. However, the county escaped the pain experienced elsewhere in the state. Three Alabama residents died in the severe weather.
According to data provided by Waldrep, the county has experienced over 40 tornadoes since 1957. By seasons, spring usually brings the most ominous weather. Fall and winter is second, followed by summer.
“What’s always amazed me about tornadoes and damage is how this community sticks together and comes together afterwards,” said Waldrep. “You’ll have people you don’t even know come up with a chainsaw and start cutting a tree to get it off your house. It’s pretty cool to see.”
Waldrep briefed Rotary members on an upcoming addition to the county’s weather preparations. During his presentation, he told the club about a gap in radar coverage between the Huntsville, Birmingham, and Jackson, Miss. offices of the National Weather Service. The majority of Lawrence County exists in a radar blind spot.
“The National Weather Service, anywhere, cannot see what is happening in our county from [Moulton to Trinity],” said Waldrep.
He used Wednesday night’s storm to give an example of the danger presented by the radar gap. When the storm entered the radar gap, it was classified as a severe thunderstorm. As soon as it reentered the coverage area, county residents received a tornado warning.
“This is what I believe happened,” Waldrep explained. “They tracked that storm… [then lost it] and could not see anything until it [reentered the coverage area].
“If a tornado touched down [in the radar gap], who’s going to know it unless it’s called in?”
But the gap will soon be filled. Two weeks ago, a company called Climavision reached out to Waldrep. They volunteered to install a short range radar to provide coverage to the county. And they will do it for free.
“What that will do is bridge the gap between all the radars so that we can see all the way into Lawrence County,” said Waldrep. “So they don’t have to guess or wait until it gets to the other side and say, ‘We couldn’t see it.’”
The radar will hopefully be installed before the end of summer.
The Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon in the Western Sirloin.
