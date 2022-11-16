Master Gardener training sign-up is now through November 30th

Master Gardener Wanda Birge working at Signature School.

People that love being outdoors in their vegetable patch or flower garden, or people looking for a hobby to keep them active might consider looking at the Alabama Master Gardener training that starts February 2 and runs through May 11. Sign up for the training is happening now through November 30th.

The multi-session program, that starts in February 2023 and runs through May 2023, provides exposure to a diverse set of topics that are gardening related.  From soils, to entomology, to planning an irrigation system or flower garden. 

