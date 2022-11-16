Master Gardener training sign-up is now through November 30th

People that love being outdoors in their vegetable patch or flower garden, or people looking for a hobby to keep them active might consider looking at the Alabama Master Gardener training that starts February 2 and runs through May 11. Sign up for the training is happening now through November 30th.
The multi-session program, that starts in February 2023 and runs through May 2023, provides exposure to a diverse set of topics that are gardening related. From soils, to entomology, to planning an irrigation system or flower garden.
The 14-week hybrid training course combines online learning with face-to-face classes. For the first time Lawrence County will be an in-person site in 2023. Participants can attend the morning online sessions at home or come to the Ag Center to watch it with others. Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent - Home Grounds, will coordinate the afternoon labs related to the morning online sessions.
The cost of the training is $150 if registered by November 30th. Participants will receive a manual, t-shirt during the 14-week training, and a name badge upon completion of the training and community service hours.
After participating in the training and completing community service hours participates can then join a local Master Gardener Association. Past participants who have gone through the training have joined the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association. The Association provides similar learning opportunities as the training – learning something new, completing local projects and having a community of people to share experiences. Mentoring plays a role in both the Master Gardener training and the programming of the Association.
Three people that have experienced the hybrid (online and face-to-face) Master Gardener training and have joined the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association are Wanda Birge, Marti Johnson, and Phyllis LeMay. They all joined the Master Gardener training for varied reasons just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. They joined the Association and have stayed involved for the community that the Association provides. All three joined the in-person training in 2020, and when COVID-19 closed the face-to-face sessions they all eventually completed the training and community service by 2022. Birge and Lemay completed the training in Lauderdale County, and Johnson chose to attend classes in Limestone County. All cited the relationships they formed as the reasons they completed the training sessions and joined the local association. Birge was looking to meet new people having recently retired, Johnson was looking to become more involved, and LeMay was looking to learn something new. While a member of the Lawrence County Association, Birge has become involved with the Signature School Project, Johnson has planned Master Gardener displays at festivals, and LeMay has worked at Pond Springs.
If you would like to learn more about the program, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 you can connect with Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds or Donna Shanklin, County Extension Coordinator who can answer many of your questions. Susan Steele is the current President of the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association, and she can answer questions about the Association. Steele can be reached at 678-446-2692.
