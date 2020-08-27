The Office of Veterans Affairs is reopening a Veterans Service Office in Lawrence County next week.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new office, located in Suite 3 of the Lawrence County Commission Annex in Moulton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
State Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Admiral Kent Davis, State Representatives Robert Aderholt and Proncey Robertson, and Veterans Service Officer Nathan Tidwell, who also serves veterans in surrounding North Alabama counties, will be present for the ceremony.
Tidwell said the new office will be open once a week on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment.
The Commission Annex is located at 12001 Alabama 157 in Moulton. For more information, call 256-974-0663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.