Town Creek resident arrested for possession

A Town Creek resident was arrested on Tuesday, May 23 by the Moulton Police Department. James Newell Pugh, 52, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license.
On Tuesday, Officer Tabitha Campbell was patrolling along County Road 233. She saw a green Nissan Altima; its tag was expired.
Campbell flashed the blue lights and pulled over the car near the intersection of 233 and Highway 33. She approached the driver’s window. After conversing with the occupant, identified as Pugh, Campbell discovered that a warrant was out for his arrest. She also learned his license had been revoked.
Officers arrived on scene to assist. Pugh was detained, and they searched the car. Officers found a small box; inside was a white baggie. It held a crystalline-type substance consistent with methamphetamine. Also present in the box was a glass smoking pipe.
They conducted a field test on the substance. It returned positive for meth.
Pugh was arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
