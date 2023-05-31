Town Creek resident arrested for possession

Pugh

A Town Creek resident was arrested on Tuesday, May 23 by the Moulton Police Department. James Newell Pugh, 52, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license.

On Tuesday, Officer Tabitha Campbell was patrolling along County Road 233. She saw a green Nissan Altima; its tag was expired. 

