One of North Courtland’s oldest residents celebrates 98th birthday

On Saturday, April 22, family and friends of Mr. Wilbur Crayton celebrated his 98th birthday party at the Elijah Diggs Community Park in North Courtland. Mr.
Mr. Wilbur Crayton turned 98 years old on Friday, April 21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
On Saturday, April 22, family and friends of Mr. Wilbur Crayton celebrated his 98th birthday party at the Elijah Diggs Community Park in North Courtland. Mr.
Mr. Wilbur Crayton turned 98 years old on Friday, April 21.
He is a man of much knowledge and wisdom and he is loved by so many people in the city and surrounding communities. He also bears the honor of being one of the oldest residents of the North Courtland Community.
Crayton celebrated his birthday with generations of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren from many parts of the United States.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.