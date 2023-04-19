The Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library are preparing for their 14th annual Garden Tea, which will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the residence of Steve and Vickey Lundy. There will only be 60 tickets available, so be sure to purchase early. The Garden Tea is the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend and makes a wonderful event to share with mom.
President of the Friends, Vickey Lundy, said that Kentucky Derby-style attire for the ladies (complete with large, elegant hats) is encouraged but not required; Vickey stated that she has some hats for loan. Gentlemen are also welcome to participate, but alas, Vickey doesn’t have men’s dress hats, just ball caps.
There will be a guest speaker for this event as well as a featured soloist to be announced.
As has been customary for many years, local guitarists and songwriters, Larry Smith and Rod Wallace, will provide the musical ambiance. They are requested every year. “I, myself, and many other Garden Party attendees have been impressed with their musical talent,” Lundy said.
This year’s special guest will be plein air artist, Doris Ingels, a north Alabama artist. She will be accompanied by several fellow artists capturing nature on canvas. Ask them questions, watch them paint as they capture nature’s beauty. Of course, you may purchase one or more of their works.
Valet parking will be provided by Steve Lundy, Herb Lundy, Hudson Lundy and Lloyd Montgomery.
Hostesses and chefs are Fran Adair, Tona Couch, Sandra Ligon, Virginia Johnson, Deroma Montgomery, Diane Norwood, Millie Proctor, Frieda Stephenson and other Friends of the Library.
Tickets are available at the Lawrence County Public Library, 256-974-0883. Tickets to the Garden Tea are $20 if purchased in advance, Lundy said. They are $25 if purchased the day of the Garden Tea so don’t wait until the last minute. The ticket will include the menu and must be presented for admission.
