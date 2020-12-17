Moulton Lions Club is hosting a Sleep in Heavenly Peace Build Day at the Moulton Fairgrounds on Jan 9 to help bring beds to less fortunate children in Lawrence County.
The Lions Club announced it was partnering with the non-profit SHP Hartselle Chapter earlier this month and continues to seek sponsors for beds to help local children.
Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson said at least 38 children have been served by SHP in Lawrence County with no additional assistance from other organizations. This year, Moulton Lions Club joined the effort and set a goal of providing about 60 beds to children inside the county.
The Lions Club is now seeking volunteers to help construct the beds. SHP, which provides beds and bedding to children in need across the U.S. and Canada through public support and donations, will also provide all building materials, bed kits and tools for the Build Day.
“No special skills are necessary to participate,” Thompson said. “If you can help carry lumber from one point to another, you can certainly help with this project. Volunteers are needed to help with sketching patterns, sanding, staining, cutting lumber and drilling.”
During a Build Day, SHP also provides trained volunteers to help with the construction and assembly process, according to the non-profit.
Due to the nature of the volunteer work and the tools used during the build process, SHP requires all volunteers to be at least 12 years old. Children and students old enough to volunteer should also be accompanied by a guardian on the Build Day, SHP said.
“A typical build day lasts around four hours, but the time needed is based on the number of beds planned to be built and the number of volunteers we have signed up for that day,” said SHP.
Thompson said the Lions Club is seeking 60 to 100 volunteers to build the beds by noon on Jan. 9. He said the Build Day will be held at Moulton Fairgrounds at the Lions Club facility where work may be moved indoors if rain is forecast.
Interested volunteers may sign up for the Build Day by contacting Thompson or emailing Morgan Jones at morgan@marmac.us.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $175. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows. To become a sponsor or donate to the effort, contact Morgan Jones at MarMac Real Estate or Thompson at Thompson and Associates, Attorneys at Law.
To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org.
