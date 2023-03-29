New Joe Wheeler CEO visits Rotary Club

Joe Wheeler EMC’s new CEO, Gene Kanikovsky, stopped by the Rotary Club last Thursday. He shared his background and plans for the local cooperative. Kanikovsky recently succeeded the retired George Kitchens.
A graduate of Lake Superior State University, Kanikovsky’s gained experience as a CFO at Cloverland Electric Cooperative in northern Michigan. After seven years, he moved south to Talquin Electric Co-op.
“I finally got tired of shoveling snow about six months out of the year and moved down to Florida,” said Kanikovsky.
He was Talquin’s CFO for six years. One day, he received a call from the CEO of Sumter Electric Co-op, also known as SECO Energy. The co-op’s CFO was retiring. Kanikovsky was offered the job.
Soon, Kanikovsky guided the finances of the third-largest electric co-op in Florida and the seventh largest in the United States. Over 220,000 customers relied on SECO for electricity. They served approximately 95 percent of The Villages. The unique retirement community is home to around 150,000 residents.
When Kitchens announced his retirement, Kanikovsky applied for the position. Though he enjoyed his time in Florida, Joe Wheeler provided an opportunity: He could advance into a CEO position while moving closer to family. Kanikovsky and his wife share seven kids; one lives in Birmingham.
Amid a thorough hiring process, hospitality proved to be a major draw.
“The thing that attracted me the most was how friendly everybody was,” said Kanikovsky. “Everybody was welcoming.”
Kanikovsky was the board’s unanimous choice to succeed Kitchens.
He praised Kitchens’ foresight in starting the company’s Flash Fiber internet service.
“I think it’s a very, very unique product for a pretty rural county,” said Kanikovsky. “We’re not in downtown Orlando. We’re not in New York City, and we’re not in Chicago. But, the service that you’re getting with Joe Wheeler on [Flash Fiber] is absolutely world-class service that goes up against… any internet provider.”
Kanikovsky believes the increasing reliance on online services means rural counties can no longer afford restricted internet access.
“The internet is no longer a luxury item,” said Kanikovsky. “The internet service that you get at your house should be a utility. Just like you get water, just like you get sewer [and] electric.”
As a company, Joe Wheeler is unique due to its customer profile. According to Kanikovsky, 60 percent of sales support industries. With the arrival of First Solar and other incoming companies, he doesn’t expect the percentages to normalize.
“We’re getting phone calls weekly [from companies]... bringing their business to Lawrence County,” said Kanikovsky.
Though he believes Joe Wheeler is well-positioned, supply issues, rising costs, and storm damage pose challenges for the company.
“We are placing orders for some of the equipment for the First Solar plant that’s going to be coming in, and the prices are probably twice as high as I’ve seen them in the past five years,” said Kanikovsky. “Lead times used to be four, five, 10 weeks. [Those] were normal lead times. Today, lead times are 72 weeks out.
“That is a challenge, that has been a challenge, and it will continue to be a challenge.”
A power pole and transformer cost the company $1,200 five years ago. In 2023, the same equipment costs approximately $4,000.
Regarding the weather, Kanikovsky admitted Florida hurricanes are easier to prepare for than the temperamental ragings of north Alabama storms.
“You see a hurricane coming in about five or six days out; you get to prepare for it,” said Kanikovsky. “Alabama is quite a bit different. If there’s a storm coming in, everybody is like, ‘Well, we don’t know if it’s going to be a bad one or if it’s going to be a mild storm.’”
The January 12 tornado affected the power of approximately 900 Joe Wheeler customers. The winds of March 3 destroyed 45 power poles and affected around 11,000 customers. The company brought in three additional co-ops to help repair the damage.
In the wake of the storms, Joe Wheeler employees were able to restore customers’ power within two days. And most importantly, they accomplished the repairs with only one minor injury.
“Absolutely, the primary focus is safety,” said Kanikovsky. “If you work in this industry long enough, you’re going to see people hurt. You’re going to see people die.
“There’s nothing that hurts you more than going to that church, sitting there in the pew, and thinking, ‘What more could we have done?’”
