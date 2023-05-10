Moulton Councilwoman Cassandra Lee will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, May 18, at the Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church at 2871 Byler Road. Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Police Chief Craig Knight, and building inspector Renay Saint will speak at the event. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. and close around 7:00.

“The purpose of this town hall meeting,” said Lee, “is just to inform the community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.