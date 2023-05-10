Moulton Councilwoman Cassandra Lee will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, May 18, at the Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church at 2871 Byler Road. Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Police Chief Craig Knight, and building inspector Renay Saint will speak at the event. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. and close around 7:00.
“The purpose of this town hall meeting,” said Lee, “is just to inform the community.”
Weatherwax, Knight, and Saint will discuss their roles in the city and their responsibilities to the citizens. Lee wants her constituents to know the faces of local officials and be comfortable contacting them.
“So people in the community can know who to go to for what,” said Lee. “The main goal is to build relationships within the community – just letting the district know that the law officials are not just focused on District Four. It’s focused on the entire city of Moulton. So they’re not patrolling out there just to say, ‘I got you,’ or because of the color of your skin.
“I discussed that with the chief… When they go out there, I want my district treated fairly.”
Lee said the meeting will emphasize the city’s desire to be a safe place to live.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day,” said Lee, “it’s about safety for the community of District Four as well as the city of Moulton.
“District Four has… an older population,” said Lee. “I want them to feel safe within their own district, where they were raised and [have] lived.”
Residents are invited to come listen and share their questions or concerns.
