Couple celebrates 60th anniversary. “We’ve had a blessed life.”

He thinks he recalls seeing someone rock her in a rocking chair at church when they were both kids. “She was the cutest little thing I ever saw,” he chuckled.
Waymon and Melba Ashley of Moulton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 1, “And that ain’t no April Fool’s,” he chuckled.
She recalls noticing him when she was not yet in her teens, “It was at Lizard Lope at the Union Chapel Church our families attended,” said Melba. “He had hair just like Elvis Presley,” she laughed softly. “I can’t remember not knowing him; he was always there even when we were real young. I always thought he was so cute.”
Their church shared a building with two other churches, a Methodist, a Baptist and a Holy Church of Christ. It worked out well for everyone.
“We dated at church,” laughed Melba. “That’s the way young people dated back then, by sitting together at church.”
The couple dated for a little over a year before he finally asked her father for her hand in marriage, “I was scared to death,” he admitted. He was 17, she was 15, and she wasn’t sure that her daddy would agree. But in the end, he gave them his blessing and they were married at the home of Rev. Earl LouAllen, near Wheeler.
The couple has two daughters, Jean Crawford and Tina Hill, they have three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
When they first got married, they lived in the area where all of the LouAllens live, just south of Moulton. She picked cotton, “I’ve picked cotton all of my life,” she said. After their children were born she picked them up when they got off the bus and headed back to the cotton field with them in tow, adding what they picked to her own sack at the end of the day.
Melba was raised on a farm. She always worked hard and didn’t know anything other than hard work. When she finally left the cotton fields she went to work at Wren Grocery. So did Waymon, who pumped gas, fixed flats, worked on cars and waited on customers for Ervin Preston.
About 10 years after they married she knew something was weighing heavily on him but it wasn’t until he came to her and told her he had been called into the ministry that she knew for sure what it was.
He started preaching at Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ at the age of 28, and he’s been preaching ever since, although he isn’t preaching full time anymore. For a long time he was a traveling evangelist, but eventually he came home to stay and preach. His longest assignment was at New Hope Holy Church of Christ in Winston County, just past Double Springs.
She loved the life of a preacher’s wife and helped him grow the church by working with the youth. She didn’t mind that people knocked on their door at all hours of the day or night, or that he was gone so much of the time ministering to his flock. There were many days when he would make three trips to Birmingham to visit the sick, as well as seeing them in local hospitals. That’s one of the things he says that he enjoyed most, visiting and bringing the gospel to people. He says that bringing the lost to the Lord was the greatest joy of his profession, and seeing people come down the aisle to rededicate their lives to God gave him a lot of rewards counted not in money, but in souls saved.
Melba sang and played the piano. They were in a gospel group called “The Happy Sounds,” which included Waymon, Melba, Wayne Sutton, Jimmy Fuller and Larry Hood. “We sang that old-timey gospel music,” said Melba. The group traveled and played many venues in North Alabama and in Tennessee.
One member of the youth group Melba worked with, went on to become a member of Gold City. “Chris West was really talented, he sang bass,” she said.
From the ages of two and four, Jean and Tina frequently sang with their mom in church. “I would stand them up on the piano so that people could see them,” Melba laughed.
Jean says that learning to sing from her mother is one of the greatest gifts she ever gave her. “She also taught us by example to be kind to everyone, to be humble and thankful for what we had. She passed on her love of music to us and it’s a lifelong gift. She taught us to sing for Jesus.”
Jean and Tina agree that their father taught them to put the Lord first in their lives, “He always said that if we put God first then everything else would work itself out, and that has proven to be true over the years,” said Jean.
Waymon continued to work a public job as well as preaching. For years he worked at the Lawrence County Co-Op, still ministering to a church but Jean recalls that their whole lives revolved around the ministry.
Melba says that being a ministering family isn’t always easy, that there is a lot of stress involved, but that the secret to having a successful marriage in any profession, is to love each other regardless, no matter if times are good or bad, and that when quarrels do occur you have to get passed them, not let them linger and fester.
Waymon says that he loves Melba more today than he did years ago, and that she is still the prettiest thing he’s ever seen, and one of the best cooks he knows of. “The girls just had birthdays and Melba cooked a big dinner by herself,” he said.
His advice for a long and happy marriage includes three things: loving each other, going to church together, and being honest.
They still sing together at church occasionally. One of their most requested songs is, “I’ll Get My Reward.” He speaks the lines while she accompanies him on the piano and sings softly in the background. They still enjoy being together and being with their growing family.
She has been through some tribulations lately, and is going through chemo treatments at the present time. It has done nothing to shake her faith, in fact, it has made her faith even stronger.
“We have had a blessed life,” said Melba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.