Kadence J. Logston of Trinity has been named an Emerging Scholar at Jacksonville State University in recognition of his outstanding academic performance as a dual enrollment student in Spring 2023. Emerging Scholars earn GPAs of at least 3.5 or higher while taking classes at the university and attending high school. Logston is a student at West Morgan High School.
JSU’s Dual Enrollment program offers high school students the opportunity to get a jump start on college by earning high school and college credit simultaneously in more than 90 courses offered on high school campuses, online or on JSU’s campus. Learn more at www.jsu.edu/admissions/dualenrollment.
