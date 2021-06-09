Lawrence County Ambulance Service has identified the person injured in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 20 in Courtland late Friday night.
Brian Morris, 25, of Florence, was transported by med-flight to a Huntsville hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, including possible head trauma, according to Greg Randolph, the owner of the ambulance service.
The crash occurred around 11:01 p.m. near railroad crossings on Alabama 20 and Highway 72 Alternate, according to Randolph.
No other injuries were reported.
