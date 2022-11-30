Fourth-graders check out Careers on Wheels

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Lawrence County Career Technical Center held their second annual Careers on Wheels event. The exclusively fourth-grade outing welcomed all the fourth-graders in the county – a total of 300 students. The event took place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Companies and organizations from around the county participated, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and David Eddy Trucking.
As its name suggests, the event provided an opportunity for fourth-grade students to learn about various careers that require the use of vehicles, both normal and specialized.
“The idea is to spread awareness because a lot of kids only know about a select few career choices,” said Kaci Quails, the career coach at the technical center. “Just to try to broaden their awareness of what’s out there.”
Channel 31 News, Greg’s Ambulance Service, and Joe Wheeler EMC were among the companies to spend time with the students at the Moulton Recreation Center. The students asked questions to the visiting representatives and interacted with the various equipment presented, including the sirens and kevlar vests of the sheriff’s office.
“Our governor wants to expand career awareness,” said Quails, “so we’re trying to start it a little earlier in students’ lives so that they kind of know from the beginning that there’s more out there.
“I was very pleased with the event,” said Quails. “The kids loved it.”
