Fourth-graders check out Careers on Wheels

The sheriff’s office invited fourth grade students from across the county to hold police gear and ask questions to deputies who took part in Careers on Wheels. Contributed from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Lawrence County Career Technical Center held their second annual Careers on Wheels event. The exclusively fourth-grade outing welcomed all the fourth-graders in the county – a total of 300 students. The event took place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Companies and organizations from around the county participated, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and David Eddy Trucking.

As its name suggests, the event provided an opportunity for fourth-grade students to learn about various careers that require the use of vehicles, both normal and specialized. 

