Hike or volunteer with Wild Alabama this August

Summer may be winding down but events and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest are not. Wild Alabama has another monthly calendar filled with guided hikes and stewardship openings available throughout August.
This Saturday, Wild Alabama will host “River Ramble on the Sipsey Fork,” to Alabama’s only wild and scenic river, the organization announced.
Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead the guided hike from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The trek is about a mile-and-a-half long and considered moderate, Wild Alabama said. Children are welcome to attend.
“August is a great time to explore the Sipsey Fork—the water is at its low point and there’s plenty of aquatic life to discover as well as summer wildflowers,” event organizers said. “Our walk will begin with a descent into the river corridor on an old, very rough roadbed.”
“Once at the river, we will walk briefly on the sandy bank and then wade in the water, crossing to the opposite and to sandbars if the water is very low. The water could be periodically waist deep on an average height person, ankle deep in other places. The riverbed is undulating sand and protruding rocks.”
Participants in the river ramble should pack lunch and plenty of drinking water for a three-hour excursion. Wild Alabama also recommends bringing a walking stick or trekking pole, a notebook and pen for notetaking—or phone app equivalent—a field guide to area plants, a towel, and dry shoes and socks for the ride home.
Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear that is also suitable for water wading and hiking rough terrain.
Kinlock Cleanup on Sundays
On Sunday, Wild Alabama is holding a cleanup day and training event for those interested in becoming Forest Ambassadors.
“Wild Alabama wants to help visitors who come to the Sipsey. We also want to protect the land from human impact. It is extremely beneficial to have some volunteers posted at trailheads and at popular places such as Kinlock on the weekends,” organizers said.
Beginning this weekend, Wild Alabama’s Stewardship Assistant Lindsay Madison will lead Kinlock Cleanup events each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We will clean up the area, as well as talk to visitors about Leave No Trace principles. We will have Sipsey trail maps to give out, and other information to help people find their way around in the Bankhead,” Wild Alabama said.
Participants should wear sturdy walking shoes and pack water shoes, lunch and water for the day. Those who plan to swim in the creek should also pack swimwear. Email lindsay@wildal.org to sign up.
Sipsey Trail Maintenance Aug. 13
Next Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wild Alabama will lead volunteers on a hike and cleanup event in the Sipsey Wilderness.
“Stewardship Assistant Lindsay Madison will lead you on a trail that needs some light maintenance,” organizers said. “We will take plenty of breaks from the heat but be sure to bring plenty of water and snacks for yourself.”
Volunteers who prefer their own tools are welcome to bring hand trimmers or loppers, but Wild Alabama will provide tools and hard hats for the group, as well as protective gloves and eyeglasses as needed, the organization said.
Long pants are recommended in case participants encounter poison ivy or ticks. Register with Madison to sign up for the workday.
Other events listed online
Wild Alabama lists guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and other outdoor excursions on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
