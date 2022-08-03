Hike or volunteer with Wild Alabama this August

All month long, Wild Alabama is hosting guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest. For more information or to see a calendar of events, visit the WildAL.org homepage.

Summer may be winding down but events and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest are not. Wild Alabama has another monthly calendar filled with guided hikes and stewardship openings available throughout August. 

This Saturday, Wild Alabama will host “River Ramble on the Sipsey Fork,” to Alabama’s only wild and scenic river, the organization announced. 

