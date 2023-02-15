Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Wild Alabama heads into February with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Every Tuesday afternoon, Wild Alabama will work to clean up trash in the ditches along AL-33 and Cranal Road. The work will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Black Warrior Work Center on AL-33 under the Smokey the Bear sign.
On Friday, Feb. 17, Barrett will lead a Helping Hands Volunteer Workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will undertake Chinese privet control on Thompson Creek. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, Kim Waites will lead a traditional tools training for new certification and recertifications. The training is free. Email kim@wildal.org or visit the Wild Alabama website for more details.
On Monday, Feb. 20, Madison will lead a Helping Hands Glade Restoration in Bankhead National Forest. Participants will clean up trash and remove invasive plants that harm natural glade areas. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. Participants will meet at the Wild Alabama Office in Moulton. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Barrett and Anne Bailey will lead a forest bathing hike. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. The location will be announced later. The trail will be four to eight miles long. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, Barrett will lead a Helping Hands Volunteer Workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will undertake Chinese privet control on Thompson Creek. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, a Forest Ambassador Training will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wild Alabama office in downtown Moulton. Forest Ambassadors talk to visitors in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sierra Club-sponsored position includes a $50.00 payment for each three hour shift worked by the ambassador. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
