“Hometown Music Festival” - Music, food and fun at annual Childhood Reunion Tailgate event

What could be better than good food, great music, and many of the familiar faces you’ve known since childhood? These are the people in your life who know all the punch lines, all of the jokes, the lyrics to all of the old songs and stories of the times you got in trouble at school and are still laughing about with. The festival is in its fourth year, and will be held on August 27 this year.
The Childhood Reunion Tailgate party was founded by Frances “Fran” Olivia Bush El in 2017 in memory of her late parents Henry Lee Bush and May Olivia “Lig” Bush of Mount Hope. “It was for them, along with the death of others that we grew up with, that inspired this event,” said Fran Bush.
That first two years, a group of childhood friends got together and held two big events called “The Childhood Reunion Tailgate Party.”
“This event was held on the property of the Bush home,” one of the classmates, Lisa Suggs Grant, said. “It’s grown from about 150 to approximately 300, and we hope to continue to grow it. It’s become a family reunion for the entire community.”
After these two successful events James Foney Suggs came to Fran with a bigger vision.
In 2018 a committee was formed, and it was decided to change the name to reflect the purpose of the event. At that point the name was changed to Hometown Festival, this name is credited to Damita Adkins.
Suggs suggestion was that the reunion be turned into a festival, with food and music.
This group of friends were together since they were born, practically, and then throughout their school years at Mount Hope, and still continue to be close to this day. They even rode the same school bus, Lawrence County Bus 77-7, driven by Jim Henry Burgess until he retired. It was then driven by Sue White. “On Fridays Jim Henry would stop the bus at a little country store and let us get off and buy candy,” laughed Fran. They all recall having a good time, loving going to school and know the stories by heart of all of the times they got in trouble. “Back then if you got in trouble in school or on the bus, you were automatically in trouble when you got home!” laughed Fran.
Several of the group are missing since that first event, but they are all remembered with love and affection at these events. Readers can see a video of these people that are missing which is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/MO7hB7MJrvw
The event has a special MC, Mitchelle “Chicken Hawk’’ Bailey, who is also a comedian. Bailey comes all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana, bringing a bike show with her.
There will also be a car show, entrants should register their show vehicles by 2:00 p.m. There is no registration fee for vehicles.
Music is provided by friends and family and well known musicians from as far away as the Mississippi Delta.
“Our headliner is Jr Blu who is with Capital Records, and he comes from The Mississippi Delta,” said James Suggs, who lines up the entertainment. “This year’s youngest performer is 10-year-old Maliyah Jackson of Decatur.”
“Local musicians also donate their time and talent to this event, some of them shared the stage with well known musicians and popular bands in the past, like Greg King on keyboards, guitarist Norris Jones, Eric Metcalf, and Calvin Fields, among others, and we just appreciate them so much for helping to make this such a great event,” said Suggs. “We also appreciate the great group of volunteers who help out, we couldn’t do it without them.”
Lisa Suggs Grant, echoes her brothers sentiments about the volunteers. “They have been wonderful and this couldn’t be done without their help.”
James Suggs is quick to point out that no one takes any money from the event. “We are all volunteers in that respect. The money for the admission goes toward paying the bands, preparing the venue and providing some of the facilities for such a crowd.”
The committee wishes to thank Marvin and Elayne Jackson for providing the area for the venue. “Marvin has really stepped up and allowed us the use of the property and we can’t thank them enough,” said James Suggs.
This year the event will also feature several vendors, including a fresh-squeezed lemonade stand.
And the food is always awesome! Christy and Jason Welch, from Lawrenceburg, Tn. come in memory of a cousin, Toby Clay. “Jason puts deer meat on a grill and the results are incredible, I don’t know what he does to it, and I’m not a big deer meat fan, but this will just melt in your mouth!” praised Fran.
Roger Suggs also grills the chicken for the fundraiser that precedes the event, and the plates are always sold out.
The committee also wishes to remind attendees to bring lawn chairs so that they can relax. “We just want everyone to come and have a good time and visit and enjoy the day,” said James Suggs.
In addition to the vendors, some folks will bring their best dishes to this event, like various favorite casseroles, fresh vegetables from the gardens and lots of various meats on lots of grills. The whole area smells wonderful. Everyone tailgates, visiting and sharing food throughout the event. “Only RVs are allowed to have grills this year,” reminded Lisa Suggs.
Since its inception, the venue has also changed to accommodate the growing attendees which has grown to include over 300 people at the last event. It is now held at the farm of Marvin and Elayne Jackson, in the Mount Hope/Hatton/Landersville area. People bring their tents, come in RVs and some stay with friends and relatives. We have had some come all the way from Detroit, Michigan for this event. Everyone is welcome to this event, if you enjoy great food, good company and old-school R&B music in a beautiful country setting this is the place to be!
One facebook friend came all of the way from Louisiana to be here plus many cousins and friends from all around Lawrence County.
There is an admission of $20 per person, children 12 and under are admitted free. “The fee goes to rental of facilities for the guests, to prepare the ground and set up the stage,” Fran noted. “We also pay the bands.
Classmate Patricia Shackleford enjoys being able to meet and fellowship with family and childhood friends. “We meet with laughter, fun and shared memories, whenever we come together. My grandfather, Ellis Lee Suggs, of Mount Hope, always taught us to be honest, work hard and keep good company. It’s something I have passed down to my family.” She still feels that strong emotional tie to the people who come back to this event. “I really thank God for the community, it’s small but this gives everyone something to look forward to.”
This has become a much anticipated and enjoyed event because of the hard work of the people involved and dedicated to making it happen. “It takes a lot of work to organize this event,” said Lisa Suggs. “We can’t thank everyone enough.”
It is in this way that Fran honors her parents because they taught all of their children to celebrate life, family, friends, and neighbors. “There were a lot of parties at our home,” recalls Fran. “Everyone was always welcome, and no one was to think they were better than anyone else. So, to honor them and others that have left us, we gather to have fun, be reunited, and meet new friends through music, song, and dance.”
“Life is short so enjoy it,” advises Fran. “Our parents, Henry and Olivia, never met a stranger neither should we.”
The event brings people back who have left the community long ago. “We were raised within a quarter of a mile from one another and it’s been ten or fifteen years since we saw some of them, we want to give them a reason to come back home,” added Lisa Grant.
James Suggs spoke for everyone involved when he said, “This is our passion; to do something good for the community, and it has really been very rewarding, it is a blessing.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Date August 27, 2022. Venue Address: 507 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek, AL 35672. Gates will be opened at noon, various bands begin at 4:00 p.m. Everyone mingles and eats throughout the event. Admission is $20 per person, children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Vendor and RV spots are $75. For more information on being included as a vendor, visit the facebook page, “Hometown Festival” see vendor information. People with cars to show should register by 2:00 p.m. No fee is charged for entering a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.