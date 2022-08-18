“Hometown Music Festival” - Music, food and fun at annual Childhood Reunion Tailgate event

These friends rode the same Mount Hope school bus together from the time they started school until they graduated. First row: Dorothy Cole, Darius Suggs, Angela Henderson, Allison “Bootsie” Billings, Yulona Fields, Fran Bush El, Malvina Warren, Freda Jackson and William “Bubba” Clay; Back row: Conley Bush, Carolyn Cole, Lisa Grant, James Foney Suggs and Jackie Clark. Missing from the picture are Jennifer and Pam Davis, Stacie and Myra Cooper and Joe Warren. “Jim Henry Burgess was the bus driver for years, then after he retired, Sue White became the bus driver, both are deceased now,” said Fran Bush.

What could be better than good food, great music, and many of the familiar faces you’ve known since childhood? These are the people in your life who know all the punch lines, all of the jokes, the lyrics to all of the old songs and stories of the times you got in trouble at school and are still laughing about with. The festival is in its fourth year, and will be held on August 27 this year. 

The Childhood Reunion Tailgate party was founded by Frances “Fran” Olivia Bush El in 2017 in memory of her late parents Henry Lee Bush and May Olivia “Lig” Bush of Mount Hope. “It was for them, along with the death of others that we grew up with, that inspired this event,” said Fran Bush. 

