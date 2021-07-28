Event: Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host the 2021-2022 Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) Signing Day for 18 students on the Shoals campus Thursday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m. Each student will be sponsored by local business and industry.
Who: The FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) class will consist of 18 students selected by the following companies:
Constellium - sponsoring four students
Essity - sponsoring two students
Forsythe and Long Engineering - sponsoring one student
G and G Steel - sponsoring two students
Jack Daniel’s Cooperage - sponsoring one student
Kith Kitchens - sponsoring one student
McVantage - sponsoring two students
North American Lighting - sponsoring four students
Southwire - sponsoring one student
What: Currently, the 2020-2021 Alabama FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program at NW-SCC has 13 students. The new class will bring the two-year program’s capacity to 31. NW-SCC has formed FAME partnerships with 17 local businesses.
The FAME program is a pathway to a challenging and well-paying career as a multi-skilled technician. Students will attend classes two full days per week (16-20 hours per week) while working three full days a week (24+ contact hours) with a sponsoring company. FAME Students earn a competitive wage while attending college and gain work experience. The first FAME class graduated from NW-SCC in May 2021 with 100% job placement.
When: Thursday, July 29, 2021; 8:00 a.m.
Where: Gym, NW-SCC Shoals campus; 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC has campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell, Ala. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
