Commission: Masks preferred on county premises as state mandate expires

As a statewide mask mandate expired in Alabama on Friday, the Lawrence County Commission was one of other local authorities to drop mask requirements in its offices late last week. Commissioners said face coverings will still be recommended by visitors on county premises.
In a regular meeting on Friday morning, the Lawrence County Commission adopted a resolution to drop the mask mandate while still requiring social distancing protocols at the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Center as well as all other county offices.
Last April, following Gov. Kay Ivey’s first series of health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence County Commission limited capacity at the county’s courthouse to no more than 10 visitors at a time per floor on the first and second floors and 15 visitors on the third floor where court proceedings take place. When Ivey’s Safer at Home order lessened capacity restrictions for retailers and businesses in Alabama, commissioners followed the state directive by dropping its restrictive capacity limits as well.
County Administrator Heather Dyar-Rose said social distancing of at least six feet between visitors from others of a different household will still be enforced at the courthouse and other county facilities. Commissioners also specified that county employees will be required to don face coverings while assisting citizens who are also wearing face coverings.
“When a citizen walks into the courthouse with a mask on, out of respect and understanding that they would also like others to wear masks, our employees will be asked to put their mask on immediately as well,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said. “We need to be respectful to those who wish to continue to wear a mask.”
The Commission’s decision was announced the same day Alabama transitioned from the state’s Safer at Home order to Alabama’s third phase of COVID-19 pandemic health orders—the Safer Apart order, which will expire on May 5.
“Folks, we’re still under a public health order,” Ivey said, “but it is greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and voluntarily getting a vaccine.”
Ivey said while the state will no longer require mask use after April 9, people are still strongly urged to continue their use while in public or in close contact with others.
In the 13 months since Alabama first confirmed a case of the respiratory diseases, more than 10,600 people have died as a result.
Lawrence County schools also followed the state directive by allowing mask requirements to expire, however, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said face coverings will still be encouraged on school property throughout the county.
Last Tuesday, Lawrence Medical Center announced it would continue requiring masks at its hospital and clinics.
“Since safety of our patients, visitors and staff continue to be a primary objective, we believe that wearing masks contributes to a safer environment for our community. Our decision to continue with COVID-19 precautions is consistent with recommendations from the Alabama Hospital Association and CDC. In addition, (ADPH) continues to promote masking in health care facilities,” LMC CEO Dean Griffin said in a statement.
“We are thankful that our state is making significant progress in reducing Covid-19 hospitalizations, but there still remain thousands of Alabamians who are waiting to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Griffin. “As health care providers, we have a responsibility to our patients, staff and our community. As such, we will continue with masking, handwashing, and social distancing.”
As of Wednesday, 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County in the last week. According to ADPH data, 94 Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. Statewide, 10,652 deaths have been reported.
For daily COVID-19 statistics, including latest vaccination information, visit the Alabama COVID-19 Dashboard Hub found on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.