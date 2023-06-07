Commission presents resolution for Ed Weatherford

During their Tuesday, May 30 special meeting, the Lawrence County Commission honored Ed Weatherford by presenting a resolution to his wife, Anita.
During their Tuesday, May 30 special meeting, the Lawrence County Commission honored Ed Weatherford by presenting a resolution to his wife, Anita.
The resolution stated:
“A resolution mourning the passing of Ed Weatherford. Whereas, it was with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that word was received of the tragic passing on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, of Ed Weatherford, who was a beloved resident of Lawrence County and former member of the law enforcement community.
“Whereas, after serving many years as the Lawrence County District Attorney investigator, Ed left that office in 1994 when he was named Moulton police chief.
“Whereas, Ed served as police chief until 2005, when he retired from law enforcement.
“Whereas, Ed resumed his career in public service in 2013 upon being appointed as the assistant director of Lawrence County 911, a position that he held until 2018 when he was appointed director of that agency.
“Whereas, among his distinctions, Ed served for more than 30 years as a 911 board member and 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“Whereas, in his leisure time, Ed enjoyed participating in activities of the Bankhead Amateur Radio Club, an organization that he co-founded in 1982. He was an avid fisherman and a very enthusiastic golfer.
“Whereas, left to cherish Ed’s memory are his loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Anita Weatherford; his step-daughter, Brittany Bailey; his brother, Bob Weatherford; his sister-in-law, Francis Weatherford Brown; his brother-in-law, Barry Adams; one niece; and four nephews.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Lawrence County Commission that it recognizes and commends the exemplary life and service of Ed Weatherford and extends its very deepest sympathies to his family and further directs that a copy of this resolution of sincere condolence be presented to his wife, Anita, and spread among the minutes of the Lawrence County Commission.”
