Courtland seeks funding for Courtland Public Library

The Town of Courtland is seeking other funding resources for the Courtland Public Library following a year of stunted fundraisers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a regular council meeting Monday night, Courtland Council members voted unanimously to open a checking account with $3,000 to help pay Courtland Librarian Sherry Hampton’s salary for fiscal 2021.
Town Clerk Vickie Jackson said Hampton’s salary is usually paid by the Friends of the Courtland Public Library non-profit organization, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, funds and donations to the library fund had run out, shorting the library’s budget about $6,000.
She said Hampton is paid the federal minimum wage of $7.75 per hour as the town’s librarian. In order to receive state funding, Public Libraries of Alabama are required to employ a librarian for a minimum of 16 hours per week according to local population requirements.
“Our library is an important asset to our citizens,” Place 5 Farrell Hutto said. “We can’t afford to let it go. We’ve got to find funding for it somehow.”
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the town would take back Courtland’s annual Classic Car Show, usually held on the first Saturday each October, to help fund the library. She said the town would seek donations as well to help fund the remaining $3,000 of Hampton’s unpaid salary.
Council members approved take over planning of the annual event from the Courtland Community Revitalization Community, who has hosted the event and benefited from its proceeds for the past several years.
Peebles said the CCRC organization, which hosts community events and uses the profits to fund future events for the town, expected the change was coming.
“The town once held the Car Show on its own, and the funds had always gone to the library then,” Hutto said. “Given the dire need for library funding, we have no other choice.”
In Monday’s meeting Council members also approved a memorandum of understanding to participate in a debris removal program by the Alabama Municipality Insurance Corporation.
According to the program, participating municipalities will pay an annual fee of $1,500. In the event of a natural disaster, participating townships and cities will receive assistance from AMIC for damages related to the disaster. Funds will be disbursed based on availability at the time a claim is filed.
The program requires participation from at least 7,500 other municipal entities statewide, according to the agreement. If the participation agreement is not met, the program will be null and void, Peebles said. She said the town is not obligated to pay into the program until plans are finalized after May 1.
“It isn’t an insurance plan, but in the event of a disaster, we’ll get assistance through them. We just received an invoice from the City of Florence, and we owed $20,480 for their utility department’s assistance during the ice storm.”
Hundreds of Courtland residents were left without power for nearly three days following a snow and ice storm that impacted most of northwest and central Alabama in mid-February. Peebles said the town’s first major power outage occurred around noon on Feb. 15, and many residents didn’t have power restored until about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 after the town’s utility workers received assistance from Florence Electricity Department.
In other business, Council members approved a decision to hire a part-time landscaping and maintenance worker at a rate of $10 per hour to work approximately two days a week or as needed.
The next regular council meeting is set for May 10, unless a special meeting is called. Courtland Council meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at City Hall at 6 p.m.
