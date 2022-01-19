Beekeeping workshop to happen next month

The Tennessee Valley Beekeeping Association is working with the Lawrence County Extension Office to host a Beginner Beekeeping Workshop on February 12, from 8:30 am- 2:30 pm at the Morgan County Extension Office (3120 Hwy. 36W, Hartselle).
This one day workshop will cover everything that you need to know in the first year of keeping honey bees. Topics such as bee biology, apiary location and installation, hive maintenance, hive inspection, using a smoker, and managing honey bee pests will be discussed.
Instructors include experienced beekeepers from the Tennessee Valley Beekeeping Association as well as Extension staff. TVBA members will be on hand to answer questions and give advice on keeping bees in North Alabama.
Registration is required for participation in this class. There is a $25 registration fee that covers materials and lunch. For more information and to register, contact Allyson Shabel at 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.