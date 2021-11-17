LCHS student wins contest in naming new podcast

Lawrence County High School student Alli Chenault is the winner of a school contest and received $100 for coming up with a design and title for a new podcast presented by the Lawrence County Career Technical Center. Chenault’s title “SpeakOut!” and her design for the podcast’s logo is now being used for the project that releases monthly episodes. The SpeakOut! Podcast recently released its second episode, which is available on the Lawrence County school system’s website and on YouTube. The 10th grade contest winner is pictured receiving her cash prize. Pictured from the left are Callie Terry, LCCTC Director Robby Vinzant, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, Alli Chenault, Jill Woods and Dr. Tina Blankenship.
