Lawrence schools go virtual due to staffing issues brought on by COVID

Lawrence County schools transitioned to virtual learning this week due to a high number of staff contracting or being exposed to COVID, the school system announced Friday.
“Our biggest issue is staffing,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. “We thought about closing on a school-by-school basis, but the issues are countywide. Being closed a week will allow (those sick) time to recover.”
Smith said the school system is also facing a shortage of substitute teachers as positive cases mount among instructors as well as school bus drivers.
“There just aren’t enough subs to go around,” Smith said. “The bus shop is out of subs. Surrounding systems are going virtual…whether you combine some days with Monday, or take next week as a whole, it’s becoming really difficult to staff all our schools.”
In a regular school board meeting last Thursday, District 4 Board member Shannon Terry questioned whether implementing new Centers for Disease Control isolation guidelines would cut down on the number of staff out for quarantine.
The new CDC guidelines being adopted by the state Department of Public Health and Alabama schools changed the quarantine period from 10 days to five as long as severe symptoms or fever do not persist or the positive person is asymptomatic. After the five days, quarantined individuals may return to work, but are urged to wear masks and continue social distancing for an additional five days.
Smith said those new guidelines would be adopted immediately but said those who are sick and still symptomatic will have to extend their quarantine period until they test negative or are symptom free.
Though omicron symptoms tend to be less severe than previous strains of COVID-19, state health officials warn the strain is alarmingly contagious, causing staff shortages in hospitals as well as schools.
“We are, unfortunately, not in a real good place right now,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in press briefing last week. “The omicron variant that is becoming the dominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious. It is much more contagious than the delta variant and is many times more contagious than anything we have seen before.”
Alabama recorded an average of more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections every day this past week—more than double the peak for any previous wave.
“It is just spreading like wildfire,” Harris said. “It will infect everyone in this state at some point probably, or most of them, so we really need people to do the single most important thing they can do to protect themselves.”
While Lawrence County school campuses remain closed during the virtual period, Smith said some after-school programs and meal distribution will continue.
He said information about student assignments, after school activities and athletics were communicated to students and parents by their school early this week.
“Each school is different. They offer different programs and the plans differ, so that information will come from each school,” he said.
District 3 Sabrina Barkley asked whether attendance would be limited to an upcoming county basketball tournament, being hosted at Hatton High School this week.
“I think we’ll have to,” Smith said.
Last week, Hatton High School announced on social media that tickets would be made available online at GoFan.com only, and that tickets would be made available to participating schools first. Any remaining tickets available will be made public before the tournament.
The school said further ticketing information will be available once the tournament schedule is finalized.
As of Wednesday, Lawrence County schools are expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.
