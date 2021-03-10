Caddo-Midway Fire & Rescue is hosting a fish fry fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its fire station this Thursday.
Swamp John’s to-go plates may be purchased for $12 a plate at the Caddo-Midway Fire Station on County Road 214. Plates include the buyer’s choice of fish, chicken or shrimp with sides and a drink.
Proceeds will directly benefit the volunteer fire department in maintaining equipment, purchasing new rescue equipment and continuing training for volunteers with the department, according event organizers.
Caddo-Midway Fire Station is located 7909 County Road 214 in Trinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.