The Bill Stewart joined the Pilot Club of Decatur for a morning of "Art In The Park.”
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Center has turned to doing more outdoor activities and what better way to do this than to be at the park!
Pictured with the students are the Pilot Club members that assisted with the project.
Back row from left: Sue Trammell, Jan Melson, Kay Chandler, Deroma Montgomery, and Nancy Bullard. Each year the Pilot Clubs from the Alabama District focuses on service projects which provide educational hands-on activities.
The students took home their 8x10 painted pumpkin along with a trick-or-treat-bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.