Competing against 4-H youth from sixty-seven counties, three Lawrence County youth were selected to receive a $1000 scholarship to continue their education. Maggie McAbee, Corey Naylor, and Kalyn Nelson were identified among 35 youth in the state to receive the $1000. The Alabama 4-H Foundation scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education —including colleges, universities, community colleges or trade schools. “These young people represent the best of Alabama and 4-H. They are positive forces for their communities and our world,” Molly Gregg, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System assistant director for Alabama 4-H noted about all the recipients. 4-H Youth Development Agent Melinda Smith, and Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant have worked with Maggie, Corey, and Kalyn and are very proud that the three were selected. Marsha noted, “I have watched these three grow up through 4-H and it’s amazing how they have grown into caring, responsible people.”
For more information about 4-H programming, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 and speak to anyone on the 4-H Team – Melinda Smith, Marsha Terry, Shannon Murray or Donna Shanklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.