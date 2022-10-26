LCHS dominates Northwest Championships

The Lawrence County Cross Country team continued to dominate the field at last Thursday’s Northwest XC Championships. Racing on their home course at the Oakville Indian Mounds, the women’s team swept the top three and placed five runners in the top 10.
Six women finished with a sub 21-minute time, led by race winner Savannah Williams. Williams, senior, finished with an 18:20.52, ahead of freshman Katie Mae Coan and senior Taylor Williams in second and third place, respectively.
