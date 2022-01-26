The Town of Hillsboro was recently awarded a $350,000 grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The state funding will be used for improvements to the city’s drainage system, which has been a priority project for Hillsboro for many years, according to State Rep. Proncey Robertson. “When local and state officials work together, we can accomplish great things for our communities,” Robertson said. “We are very excited about this project and want to thank everyone who worked on this from Mayor Charles Owens to County Commissioner Jessie Byrd & Governor Kay Ivey we appreciate the coordination.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama police chief quits amid questions over ticketing
- Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- From coaching to counseling
- California man arrested for drug possession in Hillsboro
- Hillsboro receives $350,000 ADECA grant
- NW-SCC announces 2021 fall President’s and Dean’s list honorees
- Area students earn honors at Wallace State Community College
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida woman arrested on drug charges in Moulton
- Uncertainty looms as legendary Lawrence County tournament returns for 2022 season
- From Football to Faith
- Hornets dominate in overtime, reach county finals for first time in 11 years
- Lawrence authorities: More arrests likely in Christmas Eve slaying
- Cobb leads R.A. Hubbard to win over East Lawrence
- R.A. Hubbard’s boys, Lawrence County girls win county crown
- East Lawrence man arrested on drug distribution, reckless endangerment charges
- Moulton woman arrested on theft, drug charges
- Johnson named national cross country coach of the year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.