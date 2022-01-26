Hillsboro receives $350,000 ADECA grant

The Town of Hillsboro was recently awarded a $350,000 grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The state funding will be used for improvements to the city’s drainage system, which has been a priority project for Hillsboro for many years, according to State Rep. Proncey Robertson. “When local and state officials work together, we can accomplish great things for our communities,” Robertson said. “We are very excited about this project and want to thank everyone who worked on this from Mayor Charles Owens to County Commissioner Jessie Byrd & Governor Kay Ivey we appreciate the coordination.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.