Morgan Carroll of Moulton was named first runner-up in the Miss JSU 2022 pageant, where she won the talent portion of the competition for her musical dance routine to "I Gotcha." She is an undergraduate majoring in business management at the university. Kaylee Knight of Monroeville took home the crown.
Nine JSU students competed in the annual pageant, vying for a two-semester scholarship and the opportunity to represent the university on the Miss Alabama stage. The pageant was hosted by reigning Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, who was named first runner-up in the Miss America pageant in December.
Candidates were scored by expert judges in the following categories: Private Interview with Judges, 35 percent; Talent, 35 percent; Evening Wear and Social Impact Initiative, 15 percent; On-Stage Question, 15 percent.
JSU women have a long history of success on the pageant stage. Seven Miss Alabamas attended JSU, including Miss America 1995 Heather Whitestone McCallum and 1979's first runner-up and current JSU voice instructor Teresa Cheatham Crosby. Other Miss Alabamas who hailed from JSU include Ceil Jenkins Snow, 1971; Jane Rice Holloway, 1973; Julie Houston Elmer, 1977; Tammy Little Haynes, 1984; and Jamie Langley, 2007.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.