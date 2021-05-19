LMC plants oak tree celebrating AL Hospital Association 100th anniversary

An oak sapling was planted on the grounds of Lawrence Medical Center last week in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA), which also coincided with nationally observed Hospital Week and Nurses Week.
AlaHA, of which LMC is a member, was founded within a few years of the end of the Spanish influenza pandemic that claimed an estimated 50 million lives worldwide, according to AlaHA President Donald Williamson.
“The last year has certainly been unlike any other in our lifetime. Hospitals have been operating during a pandemic for fifteen months,” Williamson said. “The recent work of hospitals in collaborating to share resources, beds, equipment, and best practices highlights the wisdom of the Association’s founders. The strong relationships among Alabama’s hospitals greatly facilitated our ability to respond to this once in a lifetime event.”
To commemorate the 100th anniversary, AlaHA delivered small oak trees to hospitals across the state.
“The strength of the oak tree symbolizes the strength of our staff, our community, and all Alabama healthcare workers who stepped up to guide us through this past year battling the Covid-19 pandemic,” LMC Dean Griffin said. “It took everyone in every department working together, and often taking on additional responsibilities to help us through this unusual and difficult time. We truly appreciate the support of our community and their support of our hospital.”
Griffin planted the tree on the corner of the LMC campus facing Hospital Street in downtown Moulton with several staff members and administrators present for the brief ceremony on Friday.
