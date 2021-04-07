Sheriff’s Capt. Amard Martin retires

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Capt. Amard Martin last week when the officer retired on Thursday. Martin served Lawrence County for more than 25 years in various roles of law enforcement, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. “He was and is a tremendous asset,” Sanders said. “I look forward to his continued role in a retired/part-time capacity.” Picture from the left are Sheriff Sanders, Capt. Martin, and Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.

