The Lawrence County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic next week.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, patients ages 19 and older will be able to drive up to the health department to receive a flu vaccine. Those under the age of 19 should schedule an appointment by calling 256-974-1141, according to officials with the department.
The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lawrence County Health Department is located on Alabama 157, about a mile north of Walmart in Moulton.
