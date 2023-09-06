New Torchbearers class kicks off with orientation

The Lawrence County Torchbearers, an adult leadership class sponsored by the Industrial Development Board, the Lawrence County Extension office and the Lion’s Club, commenced its journey with an orientation on August 16th. The event marked the beginning of a series of monthly leadership classes aimed at fostering essential skills, qualities, and networking throughout the community.
“I’m 31 and I feel like my generation has to do a better job about being involved,” shared Hannah Stephens, one of the participants. “We have to empower the younger generation to not only get involved in their communities but to make a change. Plus, the Torchbearers program is an awesome opportunity to meet likeminded people that you might otherwise not have the opportunity to meet.”
Over the next ten months, participants will attend monthly sessions where they will explore topics such as leadership, business and industry, civic engagement, tourism, government, criminal justice, health, agriculture, education and more.
This years Torchbearers include, Sabrina Barkley, Media and Project Specialist with Cooks Pest Control, Beverly Bentley, Advisor/Registrar with NWSCC, Ryan Bowerman, Principal with the Lawrence County Board of Education, Alicia Carpenter, Minister of Music at Moulton First United Methodist Church, Jessica Crosslin, Broker/Owner of Homeland Realty, Daniel Dudley, Recruiter/Fireman, AL Army National Guard, and Moulton Fire Department, Staci Dutton, Executive Assistant at Daikin America, Teri Ferguson, Teacher with the Lawrence County Board of Education, Brenda Hampton, Administrator for Concerned Citizens at the WMEL Water Authority, Tammy Himburg, Probate Court Recorder with the Lawrence County Commission, Karen Hood, Administrative Assistant at the Jesse Owens Museum and Park, Elayne Jackson, owner of The Hot Spot, Brandon Johnson, sales manager at Global Sourcing Services Inc., Sherry Jones, retired, Sonya Kilpatrick, Principal with the Lawrence County Board of Education, Paula Letson, retired, Tameka Madden, Lawrence County Board of Education, Whitney McGregory, Assistant Principal with the Lawrence County Board of Education, Katrina Mink, realtor at Homeland Realty,Keri Murphy, payroll manager at the Lawrence County Board of Education, Kenneth Rogers, pastor at Calvary Tabernacle, Jonathan Sherrill, retail manager at CB&S Bank, Hannah Stephens, social media marketing at Covenant Digital Solutions, volunteer firefighter and executive committee member of the Lawrence County Republican Party, and Amy Thrasher, broker with Apex Real Estate.
