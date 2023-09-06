New Torchbearers class kicks off with orientation

The new class of torchbearers line up for a photograph during their orientation session. 

The Lawrence County Torchbearers, an adult leadership class sponsored by the Industrial Development Board, the Lawrence County Extension office and the Lion’s Club, commenced its journey with an orientation on August 16th. The event marked the beginning of a series of monthly leadership classes aimed at fostering essential skills, qualities, and networking throughout the community. 

“I’m 31 and I feel like my generation has to do a better job about being involved,” shared Hannah Stephens, one of the participants. “We have to empower the younger generation to not only get involved in their communities but to make a change. Plus, the Torchbearers program is an awesome opportunity to meet likeminded people that you might otherwise not have the opportunity to meet.”

