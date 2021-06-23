The Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team celebrated Juneteenth by performing at an event held at First Baptist Church in Courtland on Saturday.
Coach Petrina Boling-Davis said 23 dancers make up the team this year, including Addy Hitt, Gracie Montgomery, Rielly Clopton, Kamiya Suggs, Eden Jones, Aaleyah Jones, Zakennia Petty, Kendyl Orr, Analeah King, Angel Yarbrough, Laikyn Porter, Kloe Cooper, Camille Young, Nakkia Warner, Madison Sanders, Ayana Bolding, Aaralyn Steward, Ivey Hitt, Brittany Allen, Aubrie Bowman, Kynnedi Bowling, Keelyn Porter, Sanna Orr and team mascot Jaislyn Davis. Sherene Langham also serves as team coach.
Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. and was established as a federal holiday this year by President Joe Biden. The holiday is celebrated on June 19, the date in 1865 when news of the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery reached Galveston, Texas.
