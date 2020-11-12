Lawrence County School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he doesn’t believe school systems will be shut down after Thanksgiving through the end of the year because of the pandemic, but he has a plan in place in case any more of the system’s schools are temporarily closed.
Presently, Speake School is virtual only for another week due to a coronavirus outbreak there. Traditional classes at Moulton Middle, Lawrence County High and East Lawrence Middle School started back Monday after being virtual for two weeks, Smith said at the school board meeting Monday night.
“I don’t see that happening,” Smith said about school systems statewide closing for six weeks. “It’s a rumor we’ve been hearing but I spoke with (state superintendent) Dr. Eric Mackey (Monday) and it’s not in his plans at this time.”
Smith said the system is ready to go virtual if necessary. He said 40 school buses are equipped with WiFi and stationed across the county to help those parents and students without access to the internet.
“We’ve tried to get in as much education as possible so far this school year since August, and we’ve rolled out our WiFi bus program,” he said. Smith said students might split time at the schools with one group going Monday and Tuesday and another group attending Thursday and Friday. “Wednesday will be spent deep cleaning the schools.”
He said he plans to implement a strategy decreasing attendance at basketball games this fall and winter to keep attendees safer.
He lauded the school nurses for working extra on contact tracing of COVID-19 cases.
In other action, the board agreed to pay Tommy Joiner $65,000 for two parcels of land surrounding the Moulton Elementary School that will allow contractors to work on the school’s renovations.
He said the land acquisition was necessary to replace the 1936 portion of the elementary school.
“We needed the land for construction, and it will become part of the parking and an exit route (for buses and cars),” Smith said. A 60-by-200-foot parcel and a 105-by-153-foot parcel near South Street are in the deal, according to the Lawrence County Revenue Department records.
School Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said the system ended the fiscal 2020 year with $8.8 million in reserve, which gives the system a 2.53-month operation cushion. The state requires a one-month minimum.
She said the figure is up about $500,000 from a year ago because sales taxes were up and school expenditures were down.
“Local sales tax revenue was up 12.7% over the same time last year,” she said.
The board approved the following certified personnel transactions:
Amended the resignation of Christa Frakes, special education teacher, Lawrence County High School, effective Oct. 19.
Amended the employment of Danielle McCormack, countywide Pre K lead teacher, effective Oct. 14.
Granted leave of absence for Karla Gillespie, East Lawrence Middle School teacher effective Nov. 2 through Dec. 18.
The board’s next meeting is Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
