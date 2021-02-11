Chalybeate couple celebrate 61st Valentine’s Day together

A Chalybeate couple, who will celebrate their 61st Valentine’s Day as a married pair on Sunday, say taking time to travel together and living life to the fullest contributes to their long, successful relationship.
Jimmy and Carolyn Anderson were childhood neighbors. They grew up across the road from one another in the Chalybeate community in rural Lawrence County, but it was church that actually brought them together, according to Carolyn Anderson.
She said the two became more acquainted at Chalybeate Baptist Church, where they both attended, and the two had their first date at a church function. The couple was eventually married on June 24, 1960, at the home of Marcus and Ruth Carroll - Carolyn's parents.
The couple made their first home in a little apartment in Decatur, and even lived in Athens for some time during their marriage. The two eventually ventured back to Chalybeate, where they continue to reside.
Carolyn Anderson describes a simple life with her husband and two children, Jim Anderson and Donna Hood. She said she feels fortunate to call herself a home-maker for their family. While she took care of things around their house and for their children, he worked for 3-M, where he retired in 2001 after 39 years of service.
"We love to travel," she said. "I would keep everything done at home, even the yard work, so when he got off work, we could hit the road."
She said together, the Andersons have visited each of the 50 states at least once.
The colorful tropics of Hawaii and the magnificent glaciers in Alaska were two of the couple's most memorable trips, but she said she and her husband would not turn down a visit to any place across the states again.
Though the couple made time to travel together, making memories and experiencing new, exciting things together over the years, life has not been without its troubles, according to Carolyn.
In 2004, Jimmy was trimming tree branches at home when a limb hit the ladder, knocking him down and leaving him with a broken back and a broken leg. In 2011, Carolyn was diagnosed with the cancer she is still surviving from today, and in 2018, Jimmy underwent heart surgery.
Though they have each had their own health challenges, Carolyn believes working through them together and enduring has made them even stronger as a couple.
"It's been wonderful to have a husband like Jimmy," she said.
It is "through God's glory," she said, the couple raised their two children and now enjoy eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family has been the couple's most prized accomplishment, according to Carolyn.
To all young married couples finding their way, Mrs. Anderson said it's important to take each new day as it comes. "Work through your problems, don't give up on each other, and most of all," she said, "live life to its fullest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.